ION Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. ION has a total market capitalization of $178,850.12 and $3.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

