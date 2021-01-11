IONChain (IONC) Price Tops $0.0024

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $289,070.62 and approximately $8,265.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IONChain

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

