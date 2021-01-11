IOTA Price Up 14.4% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $70.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00063734 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

