Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 3544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOVA. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

