IQeon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $244,626.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. IQeon has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $244,626.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00006084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

