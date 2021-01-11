Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRM opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

