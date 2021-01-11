iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.70

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

