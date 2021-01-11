iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,668 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,798,285 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

