iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. 5,798,285 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

