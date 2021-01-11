iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 34.3% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.14. 3,357,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

