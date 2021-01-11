iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.