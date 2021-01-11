iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

