iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $380.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

