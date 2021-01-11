iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $104,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $242.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.