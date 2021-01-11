iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $98.17. 3,933,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

