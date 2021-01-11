iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 7.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 219,735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.77. 95,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,160. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.