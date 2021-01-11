iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,777 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.17. 3,933,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.