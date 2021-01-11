iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BMV:AGG)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,733 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the average volume of 671 call options.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $1,920.01 and a 1 year high of $2,156.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BMV:AGG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.