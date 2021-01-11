iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,821,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,541 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,897,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,798,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the period.

ESGU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

