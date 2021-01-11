iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lowered by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 95,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,861,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.78. 885,742 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

