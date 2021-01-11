iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is MA Private Wealth’s 7th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,992 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 3.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $492,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.64. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $305.58.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.