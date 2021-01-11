iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.34

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

