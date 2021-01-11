iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.23. 2,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 9.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.