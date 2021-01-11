iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Brio Consultants LLC’s Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.74. 22,990,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,154,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

