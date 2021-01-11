iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,825 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.