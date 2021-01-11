iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)’s share price were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 34,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 38,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

