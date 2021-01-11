iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Up 524.9% in December

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a growth of 524.9% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of RING traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.00. 231,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,670,000.

