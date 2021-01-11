iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 1,029.1% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SDG traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

