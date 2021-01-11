iShares MSCI Japan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 192,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,105 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 517,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

