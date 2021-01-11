iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.55, with a volume of 203922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.