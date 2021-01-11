iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,994 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.