iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.03. 3,455,997 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

