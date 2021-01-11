iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Position Lowered by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. 37,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,627. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

