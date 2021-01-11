iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Increased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 500,430 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

