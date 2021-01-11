iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,976,000 after acquiring an additional 856,489 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,483,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,834.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 207,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.02. 158,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.