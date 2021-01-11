iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 52-Week High at $255.36

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.36 and last traded at $255.34, with a volume of 3287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average of $230.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

