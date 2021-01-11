iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.53 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,310 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

