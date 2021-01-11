iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $$50.53 on Monday. 929,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

