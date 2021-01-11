iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 705750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) Company Profile (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

