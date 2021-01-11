Isiklar Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $362,443.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Isiklar Coin token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $362,443.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Token Profile

Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,356,240 tokens. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io

Isiklar Coin Token Trading

