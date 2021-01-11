Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Up 39.3%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s stock price rose 39.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 38,196,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 69,564,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ISR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Isoray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 67,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

