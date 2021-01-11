Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) traded down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 223,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 610,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

