J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 1.9%

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.67. 80,521 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 67,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in J.Jill by 5,482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56,692 shares in the last quarter.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

