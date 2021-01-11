J Sainsbury plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.
See Also: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.