J Sainsbury plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.