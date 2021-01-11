Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to In-Line

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

