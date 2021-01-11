Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.46. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 173,848 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.