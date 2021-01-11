Jamf Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 18th (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf’s (BATS:JAMF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.
About Jamf
