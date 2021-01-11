Jamf Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Jamf’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. Jamf has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

