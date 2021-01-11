Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.69

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 8133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

