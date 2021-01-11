Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00114057 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00281893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00068831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00066423 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.